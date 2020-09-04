Serbia, Kosovo agreed to normalize economic ties - Trump

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to normalize economic ties, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday, hailing what he called a "major breakthrough" more than a decade after Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Trump, speaking in the Oval Office before a meeting with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo, said Serbia had also committed to moving its embassy to Jerusalem, and Kosovo and Israel had agreed to normalize ties and establish diplomatic relations.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Andrea Shalal)