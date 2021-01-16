Serie A Results

Jan 16 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Serie A on Friday (start times are BRST) Palmeiras (1) 1 Grêmio (0) 1 Saturday, January 16 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Fluminense v Sport Recife (1900/2200) Vasco da Gama v Coritiba (2100/0000) Sunday, January 17 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Santos v Botafogo (1600/1900) Athletico Paranaense v São Paulo (1600/1900) Atlético Mineiro v Atlético GO (1815/2115) Ceará v RB Bragantino (2030/2330) Internacional v Fortaleza (2030/2330) Monday, January 18 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Palmeiras v Corinthians (1900/2200) Goiás v Flamengo (2000/2300) Wednesday, January 20 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Botafogo v Atlético GO (1700/2000) Bahia v Athletico Paranaense (1800/2100) Grêmio v Atlético Mineiro (1915/2215) Coritiba v Fluminense (2030/2330) RB Bragantino v Vasco da Gama (2130/0030) São Paulo v Internacional (2130/0030)