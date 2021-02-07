Serie A Standings

Feb 7 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Inter 21 14 5 2 51 23 47 2 Milan 20 14 4 2 41 23 46 3 Juventus 20 12 6 2 41 18 42 4 Roma 21 12 4 5 44 35 40 ........................................... 5 Napoli 20 12 1 7 44 21 37 ........................................... 6 Lazio 20 11 4 5 35 27 37 ........................................... 7 Atalanta 21 10 7 4 48 29 37 ........................................... 8 Sassuolo 21 8 7 6 34 32 31 9 Verona 20 8 6 6 26 21 30 10 Sampdoria 20 8 2 10 30 31 26 11 Genoa 21 6 6 9 24 31 24 12 Benevento 20 6 4 10 23 40 22 13 Fiorentina 21 5 7 9 21 33 22 14 Udinese 20 5 6 9 21 28 21 15 Spezia 21 5 6 10 28 38 21 16 Bologna 20 5 5 10 25 35 20 17 Torino 21 2 10 9 32 41 16 ........................................... 18 Cagliari 20 3 6 11 24 38 15 19 Parma 20 2 7 11 14 38 13 20 Crotone 20 3 3 14 22 46 12 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation