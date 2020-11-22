Serie A Standings

Nov 21 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 7 5 2 0 16 7 17 2 Sassuolo 7 4 3 0 18 9 15 3 Napoli 7 5 0 2 15 7 14 4 Roma 7 4 2 1 16 11 14 ....................................... 5 Lazio 8 4 2 2 13 13 14 ....................................... 6 Juventus 7 3 4 0 15 6 13 ....................................... 7 Atalanta 7 4 1 2 18 14 13 ....................................... 8 Inter 7 3 3 1 16 11 12 9 Verona 7 3 3 1 10 5 12 10 Sampdoria 7 3 1 3 11 11 10 11 Cagliari 7 3 1 3 14 15 10 12 Fiorentina 7 2 2 3 10 12 8 13 Spezia 7 2 2 3 11 15 8 14 Bologna 7 2 0 5 11 13 6 15 Parma 7 1 3 3 8 13 6 16 Benevento 7 2 0 5 10 20 6 17 Torino 7 1 2 4 12 16 5 ....................................... 18 Genoa 7 1 2 4 7 15 5 19 Udinese 7 1 1 5 6 11 4 20 Crotone 8 0 2 6 6 19 2 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation