Serie A Standings

Jan 17 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 17 12 4 1 37 19 40 2 Inter 17 11 4 2 43 23 37 3 Roma 18 10 4 4 37 29 34 4 Juventus 16 9 6 1 35 16 33 .......................................... 5 Atalanta 16 9 4 3 40 22 31 .......................................... 6 Napoli 16 10 1 5 34 16 31 .......................................... 7 Lazio 18 9 4 5 30 25 31 .......................................... 8 Sassuolo 17 8 5 4 30 26 29 9 Verona 18 7 6 5 22 17 27 10 Sampdoria 18 7 2 9 28 29 23 11 Benevento 17 6 3 8 20 30 21 12 Bologna 18 5 5 8 24 31 20 13 Fiorentina 17 4 6 7 18 23 18 14 Spezia 18 4 6 8 23 32 18 15 Udinese 17 4 4 9 19 27 16 16 Cagliari 17 3 5 9 23 34 14 17 Genoa 17 3 5 9 18 30 14 .......................................... 18 Torino 18 2 7 9 26 35 13 19 Parma 17 2 6 9 13 33 12 20 Crotone 17 2 3 12 17 40 9 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation