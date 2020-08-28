Serie A Standings

Aug 28 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 5 4 0 1 8 2 12 2 Vasco 4 3 1 0 7 1 10 3 São Paulo 5 3 1 1 5 3 10 4 Atl. Mineiro 5 3 0 2 7 5 9 5 Palmeiras 4 2 2 0 5 3 8 6 Santos 5 2 1 2 6 6 7 7 Fluminense 5 2 1 2 5 5 7 8 Bahia 4 2 1 1 4 4 7 9 Grêmio 5 1 4 0 3 2 7 10 Paranaense 6 2 0 4 5 7 6 11 Botafogo 4 1 3 0 4 3 6 12 Corinthians 4 1 2 1 6 5 5 13 RB Bragantino 5 1 2 2 6 7 5 14 Fortaleza 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 15 Flamengo 5 1 2 2 3 6 5 16 Goiás 4 1 1 2 5 6 4 17 Atlético GO 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 18 Sport 5 1 1 3 4 7 4 19 Ceará 5 1 1 3 5 9 4 20 Coritiba 5 1 0 4 3 7 3