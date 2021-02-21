Serie A Standings

Feb 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Inter 22 15 5 2 54 24 50 2 Milan 22 15 4 3 45 25 49 3 Roma 22 13 4 5 47 35 43 4 Lazio 23 13 4 6 38 30 43 ........................................... 5 Juventus 21 12 6 3 41 19 42 ........................................... 6 Napoli 21 13 1 7 45 21 40 ........................................... 7 Atalanta 22 11 7 4 49 29 40 ........................................... 8 Sassuolo 22 9 7 6 36 33 34 9 Verona 22 9 6 7 28 24 33 10 Sampdoria 23 9 3 11 33 34 30 11 Genoa 22 6 7 9 24 31 25 12 Fiorentina 23 6 7 10 25 35 25 13 Bologna 22 6 6 10 29 36 24 14 Udinese 22 6 6 10 23 31 24 15 Benevento 22 6 6 10 25 42 24 16 Spezia 23 6 6 11 30 41 24 17 Torino 23 3 11 9 33 41 20 ........................................... 18 Cagliari 23 3 6 14 24 41 15 19 Parma 22 2 7 13 15 43 13 20 Crotone 22 3 3 16 23 52 12 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation