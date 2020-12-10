Serie A Standings

Dec 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 São Paulo 24 14 8 2 42 20 50 2 Atl. Mineiro 24 13 4 7 43 31 43 3 Flamengo 23 12 6 5 38 31 42 4 Grêmio 23 10 10 3 32 20 40 5 Fluminense 24 11 6 7 34 26 39 6 Internacional 24 10 8 6 35 24 38 7 Palmeiras 23 10 8 5 33 23 38 8 Santos 24 10 8 6 36 29 38 9 Ceará 24 8 8 8 34 34 32 10 Fortaleza 24 7 9 8 23 21 30 11 Corinthians 24 7 9 8 25 29 30 12 Paranaense 24 8 4 12 20 27 28 13 Bahia 24 8 4 12 29 39 28 14 RB Bragantino 24 6 10 8 29 28 28 15 Atlético GO 24 6 10 8 20 28 28 16 Sport 24 7 4 13 21 34 25 17 Vasco 23 6 6 11 24 35 24 18 Coritiba 24 5 6 13 20 32 21 19 Botafogo 24 3 11 10 22 34 20 20 Goiás 24 4 7 13 25 40 19