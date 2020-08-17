Serie A Standings

Aug 17 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Atl. Mineiro 3 3 0 0 6 2 9 2 Vasco 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 3 Internacional 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 4 Bahia 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 5 Paranaense 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 6 Grêmio 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 7 Atlético GO 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 8 Santos 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 9 Fluminense 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 10 Sport 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 11 São Paulo 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 12 Flamengo 3 1 0 2 1 4 3 13 Palmeiras 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 14 Botafogo 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 15 RB Bragantino 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 16 Corinthians 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 17 Goiás 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 18 Ceará 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 19 Fortaleza 3 0 1 2 0 3 1 20 Coritiba 3 0 0 3 0 3 0