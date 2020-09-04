Serie A Standings

Sep 4 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Thursday P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 7 5 1 1 11 3 16 2 São Paulo 7 4 1 2 7 7 13 3 Atl. Mineiro 6 4 0 2 10 5 12 4 Vasco 6 3 2 1 10 5 11 5 Fluminense 7 3 2 2 8 7 11 6 Flamengo 7 3 2 2 9 9 11 7 Ceará 7 3 1 3 8 9 10 8 Palmeiras 6 2 4 0 7 5 10 9 Corinthians 6 2 2 2 9 8 8 10 Fortaleza 7 2 2 3 7 6 8 11 Santos 7 2 2 3 8 9 8 12 Bahia 6 2 2 2 8 10 8 13 Paranaense 7 2 1 4 6 8 7 14 Sport 7 2 1 4 6 9 7 15 Coritiba 7 2 1 4 4 7 7 16 Grêmio 6 1 4 1 4 4 7 17 Botafogo 6 1 4 1 4 5 7 18 RB Bragantino 7 1 3 3 7 11 6 19 Atlético GO 6 1 2 3 5 9 5 20 Goiás 5 1 1 3 6 8 4