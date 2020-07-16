Serie A Standings

Jul 15 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 32 24 4 4 67 32 76 2 Atalanta 33 21 7 5 93 43 70 3 Inter 32 20 8 4 68 34 68 4 Lazio 32 21 5 6 68 35 68 ........................................... 5 Roma 32 16 6 10 59 43 54 ........................................... 6 Napoli 33 15 8 10 53 44 53 ........................................... 7 Milan 33 15 8 10 48 42 53 ........................................... 8 Sassuolo 32 13 7 12 59 54 46 9 Verona 32 11 11 10 40 39 44 10 Bologna 33 11 10 12 47 52 43 11 Cagliari 33 10 11 12 48 49 41 12 Parma 33 11 7 15 45 47 40 13 Sampdoria 33 11 5 17 42 54 38 14 Fiorentina 32 8 12 12 38 44 36 15 Udinese 32 9 8 15 31 46 35 16 Torino 32 10 4 18 38 60 34 17 Genoa 32 7 9 16 40 60 30 ........................................... 18 Lecce 32 7 8 17 40 71 29 19 Brescia 33 5 6 22 30 70 21 20 SPAL 32 5 4 23 23 58 19 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation