Serie A Standings

Dec 7 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 10 8 2 0 23 9 26 2 Inter 10 6 3 1 26 14 21 3 Napoli 10 7 0 3 24 10 20 4 Juventus 10 5 5 0 20 8 20 ........................................ 5 Sassuolo 10 5 4 1 20 12 19 ........................................ 6 Roma 10 5 3 2 19 15 18 ........................................ 7 Lazio 10 5 2 3 16 17 17 ........................................ 8 Verona 10 4 4 2 13 8 16 9 Atalanta 9 4 2 3 18 16 14 10 Bologna 10 4 0 6 15 17 12 11 Cagliari 10 3 3 4 17 20 12 12 Sampdoria 10 3 2 5 15 17 11 13 Benevento 10 3 2 5 12 21 11 14 Udinese 9 3 1 5 10 12 10 15 Spezia 10 2 4 4 14 19 10 16 Parma 10 2 4 4 10 17 10 17 Fiorentina 9 2 2 5 10 15 8 ........................................ 18 Torino 10 1 3 6 17 24 6 19 Genoa 9 1 2 6 8 18 5 20 Crotone 10 0 2 8 6 24 2 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation