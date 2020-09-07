Serie A Standings

Sep 7 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 8 5 2 1 13 5 17 2 São Paulo 8 5 1 2 10 8 16 3 Atl. Mineiro 7 5 0 2 11 5 15 4 Vasco 7 4 2 1 11 5 14 5 Flamengo 8 4 2 2 11 10 14 6 Palmeiras 7 3 4 0 9 6 13 7 Santos 8 3 2 3 9 9 11 8 Fluminense 8 3 2 3 9 10 11 9 Sport 8 3 1 4 8 10 10 10 Ceará 8 3 1 4 8 10 10 11 Corinthians 7 2 3 2 11 10 9 12 Bahia 7 2 3 2 10 12 9 13 Fortaleza 8 2 2 4 8 8 8 14 Grêmio 7 1 5 1 5 5 8 15 Botafogo 7 1 5 1 6 7 8 16 Paranaense 8 2 1 5 6 9 7 17 Coritiba 8 2 1 5 4 8 7 18 Atlético GO 7 1 3 3 6 10 6 19 RB Bragantino 8 1 3 4 8 13 6 20 Goiás 6 1 1 4 7 10 4