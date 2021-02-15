Serie A Standings

Feb 15 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 36 20 9 7 60 33 69 2 Flamengo 36 20 8 8 65 45 68 3 Atl. Mineiro 36 18 8 10 59 43 62 4 São Paulo 35 17 11 7 56 38 62 5 Fluminense 35 16 9 10 49 40 57 6 Palmeiras 34 15 11 8 49 32 56 7 Grêmio 36 13 17 6 52 39 56 8 Paranaense 36 14 8 14 36 35 50 9 Santos 35 13 11 11 50 48 50 10 Corinthians 35 13 10 12 45 44 49 11 RB Bragantino 35 12 12 11 49 40 48 12 Ceará 35 12 10 13 49 47 46 13 Atlético GO 36 11 13 12 36 43 46 14 Sport 35 12 5 18 29 45 41 15 Fortaleza 36 10 11 15 34 38 41 16 Bahia 36 10 8 18 42 59 38 17 Vasco 36 9 10 17 34 54 37 18 Goiás 36 9 9 18 39 60 36 19 Coritiba 35 6 10 19 29 49 28 20 Botafogo 36 4 12 20 30 60 24