Serie A Standings

Feb 11 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 35 19 9 7 58 33 66 2 Flamengo 35 19 8 8 63 44 65 3 Atl. Mineiro 35 18 7 10 58 42 61 4 São Paulo 34 16 11 7 54 37 59 5 Fluminense 35 16 9 10 49 40 57 6 Grêmio 35 13 17 5 51 37 56 7 Palmeiras 33 14 11 8 46 32 53 8 Corinthians 34 13 10 11 44 42 49 9 RB Bragantino 35 12 12 11 49 40 48 10 Paranaense 35 13 8 14 34 34 47 11 Santos 34 12 11 11 48 48 47 12 Ceará 35 12 10 13 49 47 46 13 Atlético GO 35 11 13 11 35 41 46 14 Sport 35 12 5 18 29 45 41 15 Fortaleza 35 10 11 14 34 35 41 16 Bahia 35 10 7 18 41 58 37 17 Vasco 35 9 10 16 34 52 37 18 Goiás 35 8 9 18 37 60 33 19 Coritiba 34 6 10 18 29 47 28 20 Botafogo 35 4 12 19 30 58 24