Serie A Standings

Jul 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 33 24 5 4 70 35 77 2 Inter 33 21 8 4 72 34 71 3 Atalanta 34 21 8 5 94 44 71 4 Lazio 33 21 6 6 68 35 69 ........................................... 5 Roma 33 17 6 10 61 44 57 ........................................... 6 Milan 34 16 8 10 53 43 56 ........................................... 7 Napoli 33 15 8 10 53 44 53 ........................................... 8 Sassuolo 34 13 9 12 63 58 48 9 Verona 34 11 12 11 42 42 45 10 Bologna 34 11 10 13 48 57 43 11 Cagliari 34 10 12 12 49 50 42 12 Sampdoria 34 12 5 17 45 56 41 13 Parma 34 11 7 16 47 50 40 14 Fiorentina 33 9 12 12 41 45 39 15 Torino 33 11 4 18 41 60 37 16 Udinese 33 9 9 15 31 46 36 17 Genoa 33 7 9 17 40 63 30 ........................................... 18 Lecce 33 7 8 18 41 74 29 19 Brescia 33 5 6 22 30 70 21 20 SPAL 33 5 4 24 23 62 19 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation