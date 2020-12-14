Serie A Standings

Dec 14 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 São Paulo 25 14 8 3 42 21 50 2 Atl. Mineiro 25 14 4 7 44 31 46 3 Flamengo 24 13 6 5 42 32 45 4 Palmeiras 24 11 8 5 36 23 41 5 Internacional 25 11 8 6 37 25 41 6 Grêmio 24 10 11 3 32 20 41 7 Fluminense 25 11 7 7 35 27 40 8 Santos 25 10 8 7 37 33 38 9 Corinthians 25 8 9 8 26 29 33 10 Ceará 25 8 8 9 35 36 32 11 RB Bragantino 25 7 10 8 31 29 31 12 Atlético GO 25 7 10 8 22 29 31 13 Fortaleza 25 7 9 9 24 23 30 14 Paranaense 25 8 4 13 20 28 28 15 Sport 25 8 4 13 22 34 28 16 Bahia 25 8 4 13 29 42 28 17 Vasco 24 6 7 11 25 36 25 18 Coritiba 25 5 6 14 20 33 21 19 Goiás 25 4 8 13 25 40 20 20 Botafogo 25 3 11 11 23 36 20