Serie A Standings

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 22 15 4 3 45 25 49 2 Inter 21 14 5 2 51 23 47 3 Juventus 21 12 6 3 41 19 42 4 Napoli 21 13 1 7 45 21 40 ........................................... 5 Roma 21 12 4 5 44 35 40 ........................................... 6 Lazio 21 12 4 5 36 27 40 ........................................... 7 Atalanta 21 10 7 4 48 29 37 ........................................... 8 Sassuolo 21 8 7 6 34 32 31 9 Verona 21 8 6 7 26 23 30 10 Sampdoria 21 8 3 10 31 32 27 11 Genoa 22 6 7 9 24 31 25 12 Udinese 21 6 6 9 23 28 24 13 Bologna 22 6 6 10 29 36 24 14 Spezia 22 6 6 10 30 38 24 15 Benevento 22 6 6 10 25 42 24 16 Fiorentina 21 5 7 9 21 33 22 17 Torino 22 2 11 9 32 41 17 ........................................... 18 Cagliari 21 3 6 12 24 39 15 19 Parma 21 2 7 12 14 41 13 20 Crotone 21 3 3 15 22 50 12 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation