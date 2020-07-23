Serie A Standings

Jul 22 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 34 25 5 4 72 36 80 2 Atalanta 35 22 8 5 95 44 74 3 Inter 34 21 9 4 74 36 72 4 Lazio 34 21 6 7 69 37 69 ........................................... 5 Milan 35 17 8 10 55 44 59 ........................................... 6 Roma 34 17 7 10 63 46 58 ........................................... 7 Napoli 35 16 8 11 56 47 56 ........................................... 8 Sassuolo 35 13 9 13 64 60 48 9 Verona 34 11 12 11 42 42 45 10 Parma 35 12 7 16 49 51 43 11 Bologna 35 11 10 14 48 58 43 12 Cagliari 34 10 12 12 49 50 42 13 Fiorentina 34 10 12 12 43 45 42 14 Sampdoria 34 12 5 17 45 56 41 15 Torino 34 11 4 19 41 62 37 16 Udinese 34 9 9 16 32 48 36 17 Genoa 34 8 9 17 42 64 33 ........................................... 18 Lecce 34 7 8 19 42 76 29 19 Brescia 34 6 6 22 32 71 24 20 SPAL 34 5 4 25 24 64 19 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation