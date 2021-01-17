Serie A Standings

Jan 17 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 São Paulo 29 16 8 5 49 27 56 2 Internacional 29 15 8 6 44 26 53 3 Atl. Mineiro 28 15 5 8 48 36 50 4 Grêmio 29 12 14 3 38 24 50 5 Flamengo 28 14 7 7 47 39 49 6 Palmeiras 28 13 9 6 39 26 48 7 Fluminense 30 13 7 10 40 37 46 8 Corinthians 28 11 9 8 35 30 42 9 Santos 28 11 9 8 39 35 42 10 Ceará 29 10 9 10 40 39 39 11 Paranaense 29 11 5 13 26 28 38 12 Atlético GO 29 8 12 9 26 33 36 13 RB Bragantino 29 8 11 10 37 35 35 14 Sport 30 9 5 16 24 38 32 15 Vasco 28 8 8 12 29 39 32 16 Fortaleza 29 7 11 11 24 26 32 17 Bahia 29 8 5 16 35 51 29 18 Goiás 29 6 8 15 29 44 26 19 Botafogo 29 4 11 14 25 44 23 20 Coritiba 29 5 7 17 22 39 22