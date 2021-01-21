Serie A Standings

Jan 21 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 31 17 8 6 53 29 59 2 São Paulo 31 16 9 6 51 33 57 3 Atl. Mineiro 30 16 6 8 52 38 54 4 Flamengo 29 15 7 7 50 39 52 5 Palmeiras 29 14 9 6 43 26 51 6 Grêmio 30 12 15 3 39 25 51 7 Fluminense 31 13 8 10 43 40 47 8 Santos 29 12 9 8 41 36 45 9 Corinthians 29 11 9 9 35 34 42 10 RB Bragantino 31 10 11 10 43 37 41 11 Paranaense 31 11 6 14 27 30 39 12 Ceará 30 10 9 11 41 41 39 13 Atlético GO 31 9 12 10 30 37 39 14 Sport 30 9 5 16 24 38 32 15 Bahia 30 9 5 16 36 51 32 16 Vasco 30 8 8 14 30 44 32 17 Fortaleza 30 7 11 12 26 30 32 18 Coritiba 31 6 8 17 26 42 26 19 Goiás 30 6 8 16 29 47 26 20 Botafogo 31 4 11 16 27 49 23