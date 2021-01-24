Serie A Standings

Jan 24 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 31 17 8 6 53 29 59 2 São Paulo 32 16 10 6 52 34 58 3 Flamengo 30 16 7 7 52 39 55 4 Atl. Mineiro 30 16 6 8 52 38 54 5 Palmeiras 30 14 9 7 43 28 51 6 Grêmio 30 12 15 3 39 25 51 7 Fluminense 31 13 8 10 43 40 47 8 Corinthians 30 12 9 9 38 34 45 9 Santos 30 12 9 9 41 38 45 10 Ceará 31 11 9 11 45 41 42 11 RB Bragantino 31 10 11 10 43 37 41 12 Paranaense 31 11 6 14 27 30 39 13 Atlético GO 31 9 12 10 30 37 39 14 Fortaleza 31 8 11 12 28 30 35 15 Bahia 30 9 5 16 36 51 32 16 Sport 31 9 5 17 24 41 32 17 Vasco 30 8 8 14 30 44 32 18 Coritiba 32 6 9 17 27 43 27 19 Goiás 31 6 8 17 29 51 26 20 Botafogo 31 4 11 16 27 49 23