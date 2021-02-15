Serie A Standings

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 36 20 9 7 60 33 69 2 Flamengo 36 20 8 8 65 45 68 3 Atl. Mineiro 36 18 8 10 59 43 62 4 São Paulo 34 16 11 7 54 37 59 5 Fluminense 35 16 9 10 49 40 57 6 Grêmio 35 13 17 5 51 37 56 7 Palmeiras 33 14 11 8 46 32 53 8 Santos 35 13 11 11 50 48 50 9 Corinthians 35 13 10 12 45 44 49 10 RB Bragantino 35 12 12 11 49 40 48 11 Paranaense 35 13 8 14 34 34 47 12 Ceará 35 12 10 13 49 47 46 13 Atlético GO 35 11 13 11 35 41 46 14 Sport 35 12 5 18 29 45 41 15 Fortaleza 35 10 11 14 34 35 41 16 Bahia 36 10 8 18 42 59 38 17 Vasco 36 9 10 17 34 54 37 18 Goiás 36 9 9 18 39 60 36 19 Coritiba 35 6 10 19 29 49 28 20 Botafogo 36 4 12 20 30 60 24