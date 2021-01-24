Serie A Standings

Jan 23 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 18 13 4 1 39 19 43 2 Inter 18 12 4 2 45 23 40 3 Roma 19 11 4 4 41 32 37 4 Napoli 17 11 1 5 40 16 34 .......................................... 5 Juventus 17 9 6 2 35 18 33 .......................................... 6 Atalanta 18 9 6 3 41 23 33 .......................................... 7 Lazio 18 9 4 5 30 25 31 .......................................... 8 Sassuolo 18 8 6 4 31 27 30 9 Verona 18 7 6 5 22 17 27 10 Sampdoria 18 7 2 9 28 29 23 11 Benevento 19 6 4 9 23 36 22 12 Bologna 18 5 5 8 24 31 20 13 Fiorentina 18 4 6 8 18 29 18 14 Spezia 19 4 6 9 26 36 18 15 Udinese 18 4 5 9 20 28 17 16 Genoa 18 3 6 9 18 30 15 17 Cagliari 18 3 5 10 23 36 14 .......................................... 18 Torino 19 2 8 9 28 37 14 19 Parma 18 2 7 9 14 34 13 20 Crotone 18 3 3 12 21 41 12 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation