Serie A Standings

Oct 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 4 4 0 0 9 1 12 2 Sassuolo 5 3 2 0 16 9 11 3 Inter 5 3 1 1 13 8 10 4 Atalanta 5 3 0 2 15 12 9 ....................................... 5 Sampdoria 5 3 0 2 10 8 9 ....................................... 6 Napoli 4 3 0 1 12 4 8 ....................................... 7 Juventus 4 2 2 0 9 3 8 ....................................... 8 Verona 4 2 1 1 4 1 7 9 Roma 4 2 1 1 8 7 7 10 Cagliari 5 2 1 2 10 12 7 11 Lazio 5 2 1 2 6 9 7 12 Benevento 4 2 0 2 8 12 6 13 Fiorentina 4 1 1 2 7 8 4 14 Spezia 4 1 1 2 5 9 4 15 Genoa 4 1 1 2 4 9 4 16 Udinese 4 1 0 3 3 6 3 17 Parma 4 1 0 3 4 9 3 ....................................... 18 Bologna 5 1 0 4 8 10 3 19 Torino 4 0 1 3 7 11 1 20 Crotone 5 0 1 4 5 15 1 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation