Serie A Standings

Oct 24 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 4 4 0 0 9 1 12 2 Sassuolo 5 3 2 0 16 9 11 3 Atalanta 4 3 0 1 14 9 9 4 Napoli 4 3 0 1 12 4 8 ....................................... 5 Juventus 4 2 2 0 9 3 8 ....................................... 6 Inter 4 2 1 1 11 8 7 ....................................... 7 Verona 4 2 1 1 4 1 7 ....................................... 8 Roma 4 2 1 1 8 7 7 9 Sampdoria 4 2 0 2 7 7 6 10 Benevento 4 2 0 2 8 12 6 11 Genoa 3 1 1 1 4 7 4 12 Fiorentina 4 1 1 2 7 8 4 13 Cagliari 4 1 1 2 6 10 4 14 Spezia 4 1 1 2 5 9 4 15 Lazio 4 1 1 2 4 8 4 16 Bologna 4 1 0 3 7 8 3 17 Udinese 4 1 0 3 3 6 3 ....................................... 18 Parma 4 1 0 3 4 9 3 19 Torino 4 0 1 3 7 11 1 20 Crotone 4 0 1 3 3 11 1 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation