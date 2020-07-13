Serie A Standings

Jul 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 32 24 4 4 67 32 76 2 Lazio 32 21 5 6 68 35 68 3 Atalanta 32 20 7 5 87 41 67 4 Inter 31 19 8 4 65 33 65 ........................................... 5 Roma 32 16 6 10 59 43 54 ........................................... 6 Napoli 31 15 6 10 50 41 51 ........................................... 7 Milan 31 14 7 10 43 39 49 ........................................... 8 Sassuolo 32 13 7 12 59 54 46 9 Verona 31 11 10 10 39 38 43 10 Bologna 31 11 8 12 44 49 41 11 Cagliari 31 10 10 11 48 46 40 12 Parma 31 11 6 14 42 42 39 13 Fiorentina 31 8 11 12 37 43 35 14 Udinese 31 9 8 14 30 43 35 15 Torino 31 10 4 17 37 57 34 16 Sampdoria 31 9 5 17 36 53 32 17 Genoa 32 7 9 16 40 60 30 ........................................... 18 Lecce 31 7 7 17 40 71 28 19 Brescia 32 5 6 21 28 64 21 20 SPAL 32 5 4 23 23 58 19 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation