Serie A Standings

Jan 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 São Paulo 30 16 9 5 50 28 57 2 Internacional 30 16 8 6 48 28 56 3 Atl. Mineiro 29 16 5 8 51 37 53 4 Flamengo 29 15 7 7 50 39 52 5 Palmeiras 29 14 9 6 43 26 51 6 Grêmio 29 12 14 3 38 24 50 7 Fluminense 30 13 7 10 40 37 46 8 Santos 29 12 9 8 41 36 45 9 Corinthians 29 11 9 9 35 34 42 10 Paranaense 30 11 6 13 27 29 39 11 Ceará 30 10 9 11 41 41 39 12 RB Bragantino 30 9 11 10 39 36 38 13 Atlético GO 30 8 12 10 27 36 36 14 Sport 30 9 5 16 24 38 32 15 Vasco 29 8 8 13 29 40 32 16 Fortaleza 30 7 11 12 26 30 32 17 Bahia 29 8 5 16 35 51 29 18 Goiás 30 6 8 16 29 47 26 19 Coritiba 30 6 7 17 23 39 25 20 Botafogo 30 4 11 15 26 46 23