Serie A Standings

Dec 23 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 13 9 4 0 29 14 31 2 Inter 13 9 3 1 32 16 30 3 Napoli 12 8 0 4 26 11 24 4 Juventus 13 6 6 1 25 13 24 ........................................ 5 Roma 13 7 3 3 28 21 24 ........................................ 6 Sassuolo 13 6 5 2 23 15 23 ........................................ 7 Atalanta 12 6 3 3 26 18 21 ........................................ 8 Lazio 13 6 3 4 20 20 21 9 Verona 13 5 5 3 17 12 20 10 Sampdoria 13 5 2 6 21 21 17 11 Udinese 12 4 3 5 14 15 15 12 Benevento 13 4 3 6 15 23 15 13 Cagliari 13 3 5 5 19 24 14 14 Bologna 13 4 2 7 19 25 14 15 Fiorentina 14 3 5 6 16 21 14 16 Parma 14 2 6 6 13 25 12 17 Spezia 13 2 5 6 18 27 11 ........................................ 18 Crotone 14 2 3 9 13 29 9 19 Torino 13 1 4 8 21 31 7 20 Genoa 13 1 4 8 12 26 7 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation