Serie A Standings

Feb 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 36 20 9 7 60 33 69 2 Flamengo 36 20 8 8 65 45 68 3 São Paulo 36 17 12 7 57 39 63 4 Atl. Mineiro 36 18 8 10 59 43 62 5 Fluminense 36 17 9 10 52 41 60 6 Palmeiras 36 15 12 9 50 34 57 7 Grêmio 36 13 17 6 52 39 56 8 Santos 36 14 11 11 51 48 53 9 Paranaense 36 14 8 14 36 35 50 10 Corinthians 36 13 10 13 45 45 49 11 RB Bragantino 36 12 13 11 49 40 49 12 Ceará 36 12 10 14 50 50 46 13 Atlético GO 36 11 13 12 36 43 46 14 Sport 36 12 6 18 29 45 42 15 Fortaleza 36 10 11 15 34 38 41 16 Bahia 36 10 8 18 42 59 38 17 Vasco 36 9 10 17 34 54 37 18 Goiás 36 9 9 18 39 60 36 19 Coritiba 36 7 10 19 30 49 31 20 Botafogo 36 4 12 20 30 60 24