Serie A Summaries

Feb 4 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Serie A on Thursday (start times are BRST) Fortaleza (2) 3 Scorers: Nathan Silva 43og, David 44, Wellington Paulista 84 Yellow card: Paulão 78, Felipe 88, Wellington Paulista 88 Missed penalty: Wellington Paulista 95 Subs used: Igor Torres 23 (Osvaldo), Carlinhos 74 (David), Tinga 83 (Gabriel Dias), Wanderson 83 (Quintero), Vásquez 83 (Luiz Henrique) Coritiba (1) 1 Scorers: Ricardo Oliveira 27 Yellow card: Osman 51, Rhodolfo 82, Wilson 85, Rafinha 88, Sarrafiore 88, Rhodolfo 93 (2nd), Wilson 96 (2nd) Subs used: Nathan 46 (Cerutti), Luizinho 56 (Yan Sasse), Sarrafiore 75 (Nathan Silva), Matheus Bueno 75 (Matheus Galdezani) Referee: Anderson Daronco ................................................................. Flamengo (21:00) Vasco da Gama ................................................................. Athletico Paranaense (21:00) Internacional ................................................................. Friday, February 5 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Botafogo v Sport Recife (2000/2300) Saturday, February 6 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Bahia v Goiás (1900/2200) Atlético GO v Santos (2100/0000) Sunday, February 7 fixtures (BRST/GMT) RB Bragantino v Flamengo (2030/2330) Monday, February 8 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Botafogo v Grêmio (2000/2300)