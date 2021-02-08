Serie A Summaries

Feb 8 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Serie A on Sunday (start times are BRST) RB Bragantino (0) 1 Scorers: Ytalo 63 Yellow card: Raul 2, Aderlan 47, Edimar Fraga 81, Hurtado 92 Subs used: Ramires 71 (Ricardo), Hurtado 83 (Ytalo), Bruno Tubarão 90 (Helinho), Luan Candido 90 (Edimar Fraga) Flamengo (1) 1 Scorers: Gabriel Barbosa 35pen Yellow card: Renê 14, Gomes 65 Subs used: Pepê 88 (Gomes), Pedro 88 (Gerson), Matheuzinho 91 (Isla), Vitinho 92 (Bruno Henrique) Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio ................................................................. Monday, February 8 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Botafogo v Grêmio (2000/2300) Wednesday, February 10 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Internacional v Sport Recife (1900/2200) Fortaleza v Vasco da Gama (1915/2215) São Paulo v Ceará (2100/0000) Fluminense v Atlético Mineiro (2130/0030) Corinthians v Athletico Paranaense (2130/0030)