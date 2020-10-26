Serie A Summaries

Oct 25 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Serie A on Sunday (start times are BRST) Fluminense in play Santos ................................................................. Atlético GO (0) 0 Yellow card: Janderson 58 Subs used: Matheus Vargas 60 (Baralhas), Natanael Pimienta 60 (Nicolas Vichiatto), Juninho Brandão 67 (Ze Roberto), Matheuzinho 67 (Gustavo Ferrareis), Arnaldo 79 (Dudu) Palmeiras (1) 3 Scorers: Wesley 20, Luiz Adriano 55, Luiz Adriano 64 Yellow card: Luan 45, Raphael Veiga 52, Rony 82, Gustavo Scarpa 89 Subs used: Lucas Lima 73 (Raphael Veiga), Willian 73 (Luiz Adriano), Gustavo Scarpa 82 (Wesley), Ramires 82 (Patrick de Paula), Gabriel Silva 92 (Rony) Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio ................................................................. Internacional (18:15) Flamengo ................................................................. Athletico Paranaense (18:15) Grêmio .................................................................