JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Seven people were injured in an explosion at a South African crude oil refinery in Durban on Friday, but no deaths have been reported, a spokesman for the KwaZulu-Natal province's emergency medical services told Reuters.

The injured people are in a stable condition, and the fire at the refinery is under control, spokesman Robert McKenzie said.

