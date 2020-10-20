Seven states may sue Google in coming 'weeks' -- NY AG

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Seven additional states may file a separate antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google in the coming weeks, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday.

James and the attorneys general of Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah said in a joint statement their bipartisan investigation is continuing. The states "plan to conclude parts of our investigation of Google in the coming weeks. If we decide to file a complaint, we would file a motion to consolidate our case with the DOJ's." The Justice Department's Google antitrust complaint filed Tuesday was joined by 11 other states. (Reporting by David Shepardson)