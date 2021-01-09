Several Blue Jackets held out of practice as precaution

The Columbus Blue Jackets held "a number of players" out of practice Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.

The team issued a brief statement explaining that the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution" and in accordance with NHL protocols.

No individual players were identified, but The Athletic reported that defenseman Seth Jones and captain Nick Foligno are among the players off the ice.

The Blue Jackets are scheduled to open the season with games against the Predators in Nashville on Jan. 14 and 16.

Columbus lost to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.

--Field Level Media