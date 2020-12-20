Several protesters detained in Belarus as weekly march begins

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Authorities in Belarus detained several protesters on Sunday after the start of a weekly march in Minsk, the Interfax news agency reported, citing a spokeswoman for the city's branch of the interior ministry.

The country of 9.5 million, which Russia sees as a security buffer against NATO, has been rocked by mass protests since an Aug. 9 presidential election that veteran President Alexander Lukashenko said he won. His opponents say the vote was rigged and have been demanding his resignation. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)