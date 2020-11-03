Shanghai stock exchange suspends Ant Group's A-share IPO

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Shanghai stock exchange has suspended Ant Group's A-share IPO on its Star board, the Chinese exchange said on Tuesday.

Ant Group has recently reported to China's securities regulator about the significantly changes in regulatory environment, the exchange said, and this major development might make Ant Group fall short of the listing requirement regarding information disclosure, the Shanghai stock exchange said in a statement. (Reporting by Meg Shen and Julie Zhu; Editing by Louise Heavens)