Shareholders seek Fortescue moratorium on Australian cultural site damage

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd must commit to not damaging or disturbing cultural heritage sites in Australia and lift confidentiality provisions on Aboriginal owners, a shareholder group said in a resolution filed on Thursday.

The resolution requests the iron ore miner to adopt a moratorium on undertaking activities that may disturb or destroy cultural heritage sites until the relevant laws are strengthened, the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) said in a statement.

The body earlier made a similar request to mining giant BHP Group Ltd, after the launch of a government enquiry into how peer Rio Tinto legally destroyed caves that showed human habitation stretching back 46,000 years, as part of an iron ore mine expansion. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)