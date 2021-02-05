Short-handed Trail Blazers knock off 76ers

Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points, Carmelo Anthony added 22 and the depleted Portland Trail Blazers stunned the host Philadelphia 76ers 121-105 on Thursday.

Enes Kanter contributed 17 points and 18 rebounds, Rodney Hood added 16 points, CJ Elleby had 15 and Anfernee Simons 14 for the Trail Blazers, who began the night with only nine available players.

The Trail Blazers played without key players such as five-time All-Star Damian Lillard (abdominal strain), Jusuf Nurkic (broken wrist), CJ McCollum (broken foot) and Derrick Jones Jr. (sprained foot), among others.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 37 points while Tyrese Maxey added 15. Furkan Korkmaz contributed 13 points, and Tobias Harris had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Shake Milton also had 12 points.

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons was a late scratch due to a sore left calf. Seth Curry was scoreless in 12 minutes and then didn't return because he was reportedly ill.

The 76ers had their four-game winning streak snapped, and they fell to 10-2 at home.

Trent dropped in a 3-pointer with 6:09 left in the second quarter to give the Trail Blazers a 48-41 lead.

Embiid, who briefly exited in the first quarter with a right knee injury, returned soon after to spark the Sixers and eventually tie the game at 51.

Embiid scored 25 points in the second period, tying a franchise record for a quarter set by Andrew Toney in March 1982, and the game was tied at 57 heading to halftime.

Trent paced the Trail Blazers with 14 first-half point.

Portland as aggressive to start the third quarter, reeling off a 14-0 run to move ahead 71-57.

Aside from Embiid, the Sixers struggled to find their offensive rhythm and fell behind 89-69 with 2:44 remaining in the third.

The Trail Blazers outscored Philadelphia 40-19 in the third to go ahead 97-76.

When Anthony hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 8:13 to go in the fourth, Portland extended its advantage to 106-84.

Maxey scored to close the Sixers within 113-90 with 5:01 left, but the deficit proved to be too extensive and Portland left with a huge road victory.

--Field Level Media