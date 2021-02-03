Shoulder surgery to sideline Flyers F Morgan Frost

Philadelphia Flyers forward Morgan Frost is expected to miss several months -- and possibly the rest of the regular season -- after undergoing shoulder surgery later this month, general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday.

Frost, a 21-year-old prospect who was the team's first-round draft pick (No. 27 overall) in 2017, appeared in only two games this season. He played in 20 games as a rookie in 2019-20, registering two goals and five assists.

The injury took place Jan. 19 when Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe delivered a hit against Frost. He did not return.

The Flyers entered Tuesday with a 7-2-1 record, good for 15 points and a share of first place in the NHL's East division.

