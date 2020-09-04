SEARCH
Signs of life detected under rubble a month after Beirut blast, says rescuer

04 Sep 2020 / 00:35 H.

    BEIRUT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Lebanese rescue workers searching through rubble in a residential area after a huge Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4 have detected signs of life under the masonry, a rescue worker said on Thursday.

    "These (signs of breathing and pulse) along with the temperature sensor means there is a possibility of life," rescue worker Eddy Bitar told reporters.

    He was speaking after the state news agency reported that a team with a rescue dog had detected movement under a collapsed building in the Gemmayze area of Beirut, one of the worst hit by the blast.

    (Reporting by Beirut bureau; Editing by Edmund Blair)

