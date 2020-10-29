SEARCH
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP INDIRECT UNIT WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL OF 1 BLN YUAN

29 Oct 2020 / 16:08 H.

