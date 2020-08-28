SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK SAYS H1 NET PROFIT UP 13.8% Y/Y AT 728.2 MLN YUAN

28 Aug 2020 / 21:17 H.

    SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK SAYS H1 NET PROFIT UP 13.8% Y/Y AT 728.2 MLN YUAN

    Did you like this article?

    email blast