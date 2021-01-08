SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

SINOVAC VACCINE IS DEEMED HALAL OR PERMISSIBLE UNDER ISLAM - INDONESIAN ULEMA COUNCIL

08 Jan 2021 / 18:10 H.

    SINOVAC VACCINE IS DEEMED HALAL OR PERMISSIBLE UNDER ISLAM - INDONESIAN ULEMA COUNCIL

    Did you like this article?

    email blast