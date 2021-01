Jan 28 (Reuters) - Six people died and many others were hospitalized after a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant, the Associated Press https://bit.ly/3iTLeZR reported on Thursday.

Five people died at the Gainesville plant before they could be taken to hospital, while one person died in the emergency room, the report added, citing a spokesperson for Northeast Georgia Health System.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)