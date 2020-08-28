Six-run first vaults Mariners to win over Padres in G2

Jose Marmolejos hit a grand slam homer and Shed Long Jr. added a solo shot Thursday afternoon as the visiting Seattle Mariners scored six times in the first inning to defeat San Diego 8-3 at Petco Park and earn a split of the doubleheader.

In the opener of the seven-inning games, Wil Myers hit a three-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh for a Padres 10-7 win. The Padres scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to complete the rally.

The Mariners, however, wasted no time getting even in the second game.

J.P Crawford and Sam Haggerty opened the game with back-to-back singles and Kyle Lewis drew a walk from Padres starter Garrett Richards to load the bases. After Kyle Seager hit a sacrifice fly to score Crawford, Austin Nola drew a walk to reload the bases.

Marmolejos then hit his third homer of the season and his second of the afternoon. He hit a two-run homer in the first game. The first baseman also made the key defensive play of the second game when he turned a bases-loaded grounder by Jurickson Profar in the sixth into an inning-ending double play to preserve a 6-3 Seattle lead.

Long's two run homer ended the game for Richards (1-2), who allowed six runs on four hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss. In his last two starts, Richards has worked a total of 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and five walks.

Manny Machado, who hit two homers in the first game, hit a solo homer in the first - his fifth in five games and 11th on the season. Last week's National League Player of the Week has 19 hits, including six homers, and 12 RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak.

The Padres cut the lead to 6-3 on RBI singles by Profar (2nd inning) and Trent Grisham (5th) off starter Yusei Kikuchi. But the Mariners scored twice in the 7th against Padres reliever David Bednar on an RBI double by Haggerty and a run-scoring single by Nola.

Kikuchi (1-2) allowed three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts over five innings to earn the win.

