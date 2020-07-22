SEARCH
Slack files EU competition complaint against Microsoft

22 Jul 2020 / 21:39 H.

    July 22 (Reuters) - Slack Technologies Inc said on Wednesday it has filed a complaint against Microsoft Corp with the European Commission on grounds of anti-competitive practices.

    "Microsoft has illegally tied its Teams product into its market-dominant Office productivity suite, force installing it for millions, blocking its removal, and hiding the true cost to enterprise customers," the workplace messaging app said in a statement.

    Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

