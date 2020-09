PEZINOK, Slovakia, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A Slovak court ruled on Thursday that an influential businessman was not guilty in the case of the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak, the presiding judge said.

The court found one other defendant guilty of taking part in the murder, but did not find evidence the hit was ordered by businessman Marian Kocner. (Reporting by Radovan Stoklasa Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Toby Chopra)