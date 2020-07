PRAGUE, July 8 (Reuters) - Slovakia's government approved on Wednesday a more than fourfold increase in the 2020 budget deficit target as it factors in the cost of fighting the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The government will plan for an 11.95 billion euro deficit, up from an originally expected gap of 2.77 billion euros, according to documents on the government website.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jon Boyle)